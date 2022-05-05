Inspiring and insightful, hilarious and heartbreaking, C. Jane Taylor’s “Spirit Traffic: A Mother’s Journey of Self-Discovery and Letting Go” chronicles the journey, undertaken in 2015, of the author, her husband John and her son Emmett — a seven-week, 10,000-mile motorcycle trip from Vermont to California and back to celebrate Emmett’s graduation from college.
Her story — part travelogue, part diary and part confessional — celebrates the American landscape, its varied people and the physical and emotional challenges and triumphs of the self-titled “Free Rangers.” Taylor’s intelligent and accessible writing sprinkles literary and musical allusions that range from Albert Camus to Cat Stevens. But her clear and wittily metaphorical descriptions are her greatest strength, conjuring both physical and emotional landscapes.
Taylor had never ridden a motorcycle before their trek, and she recounts her odyssey from timidly skittering down her dirt driveway in Hinesburg to gliding along the precipitous grades and sharp curves of Hell’s Backbone in Utah. The family navigates rock gardens with boulders the size of soccer balls, cliffs rising “like the vulture-picked rib bones of a Mesozoic-Era behemoth,” and the fickleness of spring weather, motorcycle engines, bodily functions and family dynamics.
But it is the people who make the journey memorable, from the endearing boys in Heyworth, Ill., who brought them sheet cake from the local VFW dance, to the “evil bus driver” in Monument Valley who told them to go back home. Most poignant of all are the personal voyages of the Free Rangers, as individuals and as a family. The journey marks the end of an era in their lives, but also a new beginning.
Join the ride as C. Jane Taylor gives a free reading at the Pierson Library in Shelburne on Tuesday May 10, 7 p.m.
