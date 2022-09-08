Women interested in making a lasting impact in the lives of other women are invited to become a mentor in the Vermont Women’s Mentoring Program, a restorative reentry project at Mercy Connections.
Along with the Department of Corrections and other community partners, the program matches trained volunteer women with women who are in prison, under supervision in the community or participating in pre-trial services.
“The program is pretty straightforward,” said Joanne Nelson, director of justice and mentoring. “Mentors go through an in-depth, training process. Afterward, they are carefully matched with a woman seeking a mentor. They meet about once a month and are also encouraged to attend multiple events throughout the year.”
Mentors are asked to make at least a one-year commitment. They support, coach and function as new, healthy companions to trauma-affected women facing myriad challenges including isolation from family, addiction, mental illness, loss of employment and finding housing.
A five-week in-person training program starts Thursday, Sept. 22, followed by four consecutive Thursday sessions, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Volunteers interested in the training do not need to have prior knowledge of the criminal justice system or mentoring experience to participate.
For more information, contact Nelson, at jnelson@mercyconnections.org or (802) 846-7164, or visit mercyconnections.org.
