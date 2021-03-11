Join the Soccer Roots staff for this program designed especially for children 3-5 years old who are not enrolled in Kind.
Program will include age-appropriate games that will let kids enjoy the sport and learn basic skills without putting pressure on winning or competition.
They’ll also learn to work cooperatively with other children — a great first experience.
Dates are April 30 – May 28, on Fridays, from 3:30-4:15 p.m. at FieldHouse Fields off Athletic Drive. Fee is $75 per child and the registration deadline is April 23.
