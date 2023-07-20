Pierson hosts book talk on quitting sugar

Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.