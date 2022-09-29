Pierson Library holds a book talk and signing with Madelyn Holmes, author of “Hiroshima and its Six Sister Cities,” Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Rebounding after the horror of nuclear warfare, Hiroshima spread its message of peace through sister city diplomacy. This book tells the stories of grass-roots relationships with Honolulu; Volgograd, Russia; Hannover, Germany; Chongqing, China; Daegu, South Korea; and Montreal.
Holmes is a historian and author of five nonfiction books. She has taught at universities in England, Canada, China and the U.S.
