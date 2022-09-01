Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind that a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect, according to state wildlife officials.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal disease of the brain and nervous system in deer and elk. Abnormal prion proteins produce lesions in the brain that cause disorientation and emaciation in conjunction with other abnormal behaviors. This highly contagious disease is always fatal to deer.
It is illegal to import or possess deer or elk, or parts of deer or elk, from states and Canadian provinces that have had chronic wasting disease, or from captive hunt or farm facilities with the following exceptions:
• Meat that is cut up, packaged and labeled with hunting license information and not mixed with other deer or elk during processing.
• Meat that is boneless.
• Hides or capes with no part of the head attached.
• Clean skullcap with antlers attached.
• Antlers with no other meat or tissue attached.
• Finished taxidermy heads.
• Upper canine teeth with no tissue attached.
Vermont’s importation regulations currently apply to hunters bringing in deer or elk carcasses from Alberta, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Quebec, Saskatchewan, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
“Chronic wasting disease is a very persistent disease that can resurface after years of absence,” said Mark Scott, Vermont’s director of wildlife. “Vermont’s regulation is designed to help prevent it from infecting Vermont’s deer and the drastic population reduction measures that would be required if it appears here.”
A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally.
For information, go to vtfishandwildlife.com and cwd-info.org.
