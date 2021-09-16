Join Vermont Audubon for a celebration of birds and the grand re-opening of its renovated education barn, Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 255 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington.
Enjoy bird walks, live birds, bird banding, face painting, naturalist-led walks, bird sculpture carving, scavenger hunts, art projects and more.
To register visit vt.audubon.org/events/audubon-bird-and-barn-festival.
