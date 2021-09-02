Two Shelburne girls have been fishing all summer in hopes of becoming master anglers.
Already trophy anglers, the sisters have caught four of the five species necessary to be deemed master anglers.
Vermont’s Master Angler program recognizes anglers if they catch at least five different species that exceed the minimum qualifying lengths within a calendar year.
According to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, the program “recognizes an angler’s accomplishment in catching a large fish and the fish’s accomplishment in surviving and growing to an exceptional size.”
Vermont master anglers receive a lapel pin commemorating their accomplishment at the end of the year.
For more information, go to bit.ly/38fcpK9.
