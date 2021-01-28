Sun’s out, skates out

When Vicki Tanovan, of Shelburne, snapped this photo, the sun was in her eyes. Later, she looked back and saw the incredible capture of Kiara Tanovan, 12, and dad Arjen Weehuizen trekking through the Seacaves park by Burlington’s North Beach after a skate last Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
We have re-opened our newspaper office to the public in Stowe. Our South Burlington and Morrisville offices remain closed, except by appointment. Face masks are mandatory, and appropriate social distancing must be practiced, at all locations. Please email or call us with questions, news or updates; and read our local coronavirus coverage.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stowe fire chief suspended amid criminal allegations
- Lamoille South school district severs Wrend’s contract
- Accused Stowe arsonist released despite bail request
- Banner days over for Trump fan
- South Burlington Police Blotter: Jan. 10 - 16
- LandVest opens real estate office in Stowe
- No snooze is good snooze
- Teen driver in double-fatal crash charged with $220 fine
- Hinesburg police team up with community outreach
- Car chase ends in four arrests
Images
Videos
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.