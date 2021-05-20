Take a stroll on Sunday, June 13 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with the Friends of Carpenter-Carse Library during its second annual garden tour.
Friends member and event coordinator Anne Donegan said, “Gardeners love to share their plants, growing tips, and in the case of the garden tour, their gardens. Let us know if you or someone you know would like to be on a future tour. ”
According to a press release, gardens included are:
• Chris Sears, owner of Fox Run Flowers on Falls Road, raises cut flowers. Her gardens are well established and constantly changing.
• Lisa and Chris Thompson, Lake Iroquois: They purchased Betty and Doug Lantman’s home and have built stone walls, planted many trees, fruits and perennials beds.
• Meg Handler and David Kaminsky, Lake Iroquois: Do you remember playing in the pine plantation that covered the west side of the lake over 50 years ago? Now, they’ve been replaced with native trees and shrubs to support wildlife and control runoff.
• Paul Wieczoreck and Mary Crane, Lincoln Hill: An extensive collection of rhododendrons, azaleas and perennials.
• DeeDee and Peter Erb, Fox Meadows near Lewis Creek: Enjoy established perennial beds, vegetable garden, berry patches and fruit trees, and a peony preservation demonstration — if they are in bud.
• Laura Carlsmith and Rob Bast, Silver Street: The property features a bridge over a small gorge and a view from the porch overlooking a pond. Bast is an architect, and his sugarhouse is a unique version of this Vermont tradition.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the library and carpentercarse.org. Contact Donegan with questions at 363-6471 or ardonegan@gmail.com.
