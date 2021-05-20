Members of the Shelburne Tree Committee planted trees, donated by Branch Out Burlington, over the Arbor Day weekend — three honey locusts along School Street, one swamp white oak at Bay Park, and two river birches in the field between Bay Park and the fishing access ramp.
Keep your eyes open for more tree plantings as Shelburne recently received a Vermont Urban & Community Forestry tree-planting grant, which will pay for the planting of two burr oaks in the Davis Park area.
There have been two memorial tree donations already this year, which will add to the beauty of the parade grounds and Shelburne Beach.
