Splish splash
Photo by Lee Krohn

During his run at Shelburne Farms on Sunday, March 15, Town Manager Lee Krohn got this shot of Lake Champlain. ‘It was wild with the wind, waves and ice formations … brisk run in the sun!’ he said.

