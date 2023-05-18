A sign project featuring wild native lake trout at state fishing access areas got underway this month following a joint effort by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Native Fish Coalition.
“Lake trout have thrived in Vermont’s cold, clean lakes for thousands of years,” said Eric Palmer, fish and wildlife’s director of fisheries. “This sign project reminds the public about important habitat features that will continue the legacy of lake trout.”
Native lake trout live in Vermont’s deepest and cleanest lakes. Only a handful of Vermont waterbodies retain wild populations of the species. Lakes featured in the sign project include Caspian, Crystal, Echo, Maidstone, Seymour and Willoughby.
Lake trout thrive in deep, cold, highly oxygenated lakes. They are native in northern latitudes and often survive for decades. They forage for baitfish and spawn on rocky lake shoals and shorelines in autumn. Though lake trout are often raised in hatcheries and stocked for recreational fishing, the lakes designated in this education project retain wild, naturally reproducing populations of the species.
