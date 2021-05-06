Youth swimming lessons
New sessions added! Boost your child’s comfort and skills in the water and give them the ability to enjoy this lifelong sport and past time.
A certified instructor will lead each half-hour lesson for eight days in a small group setting. Maximum of 3 kids per class. Registration Deadline is July 5, or when full.
The cost is $50 for eight lessons, Monday through Thursday, (Fridays, July 16 and 23 are weather make-up days if needed.)
Session Dates are July 12-July 16, July 19-July 22
Ages: 3 to 4 years old Time: 10 or 11 a.m.
Ages: 5 to 7 years old Time: 10:30 or 11:30 a.m.
Horse camp
Livery Stables, Hinesburg
Our camp philosophy is “learning by doing” and is appropriate for all level riders, beginners through advanced. The campers are encouraged to do their very best while feeling comfortable in a safe and non-competitive environment. The camp is on a working horse farm where kids take part in all aspects of horse life.
Youth will learn the basics of horse care including how to groom, feed, lead and manage on foot as well as how to ride during a lesson daily. Lessons are English style, but we also incorporate bare back riding and trails.
The camp week ends with games on horseback day for ribbons and prizes, and a beauty contest where the kids decorate ponies for prizes.
Bring a lunch, snack, water bottle and boots with a heel. Campers must provide their own transportation.
Week 1: June 28-July 2, Register by June 7
Week 2: July 26-30, Register by July 5
Ages: 8-16 years old
Time: 8 a.m. to noon (half day)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (full day)
Cost: $320 (half day)
$495 (full day)
Location: Livery Stables in Hinesburg
Director: Kim Johansen. For more information about Livery Horse Farm, check out their website at liveryhorsefarm.com.
