Wicked gross science online
“Hands On:” STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) based program for kids. Gross Science is not for the easily queasy. The gross yet fascinating things in life hide many science secrets like what’s hidden in a diaper. Classify some creepy crawlies and neutralize smelly smells. Make some model mucus, create alien slime, have fun with other grossly amusing science adventures. The instructor will guide your child through an online zoom (you must have computer and internet access), but this class is hands on and all supplies are included for 6 lessons.
Parents will need to pick up their supply kits from Shelburne Recreation prior to the start of the program. (Minimum six, maximum 14 participants) This Class will be held on Wednesdays, Jan. 27 through March 10 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. for kids in Grades K–5. The cost is $145, and the registration deadline is Jan. 12.
Wanted: Aspiring lego engineers
Love building with Legos? Become a Lego Engineer over school break and see what your imagination can create! Choose one or both of the challenges. You can do it just for fun and keep it to yourself, or share a picture of your creation with your first name and age (optional) and we will put together a slide show of all the entries. We’ll share the slide show with you and the other participants who enter. Register by Jan. 4 by emailing Sue Craig, scraig@shelburnevt.org . This activity is free and just for fun. For full details and a flyer with the Lego challenges, please visit our website at shelburnevt.org/183/Youth-Programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.