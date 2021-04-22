Youth fall soccer registration is open
Deadline is Friday, June 18, for students entering grades 1-6.
The registration fee is $35 until June 18; $55 after. A uniform shirt is required and costs $25. Order a uniform shirt when registering if your child does not already have one. Uniform orders must be placed by June 18 to guarantee preferred size.
Registrations received after Friday, Aug. 6, will be placed on a wait list and put on a team if space allows. This program is run by volunteer coaches. We need your help. Please fill out the volunteer section on the registration form. We will provide training for coaches and referees.
Rocketry Camp
Join instructor, Bob Gurwicz in this exciting camp to build, test, and launch solid propellant rockets that safely return by parachute. Learn the aerodynamics of rocket flight and create a six-foot-tall experimental rocket with your team. Campers will leave class with at least three rockets that they have launched and can launch again. Camp Dates are June 28- July 2 from 8 a.m.-noon for kids entering grades 3-6 this fall. Camp fee is $240 which includes model rockets and all building supplies including launch engines. Registration deadline is June 7.
Baseball Camp
This camp will focus on fundamentals in all aspects of the game of baseball, including drills and activities to better their skills in hitting, fielding and pitching. All three main instructors played college baseball and are all currently coaching middle school, high school and college programs. This camp is open to little league players, ages 8-12. Camp is July 12-16 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for $175. Instructors include Nicky Elderton, SCS Middle School Head Coach; Reece Tanguay, Head Coach Northern Vermont University; Dylan Newton, Head Coach Saint Albans JV Baseball, Mental Performance Mastery Certified Coach. Registration Deadline is June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.