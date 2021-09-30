Crossfit for the kids
Kids can join right after school to improve general conditioning including a focus on core, strength, agility, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness. Based on the principle of movement mechanics, consistency, form and then intensity, the program pushes for quality movement throughout childhood.
Consistent mechanics translates to higher sports performance and fewer sports injuries for kids. Research also indicates that exercise is beneficial to cognitive function, which means a consistent training program will have a positive impact on a child’s academic achievement.
Participants of any fitness ability are welcome to join as workouts are adjusted to the individual fitness level in a non-competitive environment. Adjustments to this program will be made to account for current safe protocols. Participants must wear a mask to class and use when indoors or when unable to keep socially distant outdoors.
Classes will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, 3:15-4:15 p.m. with instructors Nick Mead and the field house staff. The fee is $100.
Session Dates are Oct. 18-Nov. 9, with registration by Oct. 14; and Nov. 29-Dec. 21, with a registration deadline of Nov. 25.
Women’s empowerment self-defense workshops
Join the nonprofit Safety Team for a self-defense program for women, taught by women. The Safety Team is dedicated to the well-being, empowerment and safety of women.
Offered to women and girls ages 12 and up. Girls 12-14 must be accompanied by their mother or legal female guardian, women 14-18 need a signed permission slip by a parent or legal guardian. See the rec department’s website for class details and online registration.
Preregistration is required, and space is limited; info@thesafetyteam.org. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required and masks must be worn during class.
Level II workshop
This workshop takes women’s empowerment a step further, allowing for a brief review, practice of acquired strikes and instruction of additional basic self-defense techniques that deal with a variety of situations and potential attacks. The focus is on hands-on self-defense skills, techniques and strategies. Level I is a prerequisite for Level II workshop.
The class will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13, 6-8:30 p.m. at the Shelburne town gym. The fee is $37 and registration deadline is Oct. 6.
Table tennis
All ages and abilities are welcome to join informal instruction and organized play.
Fridays, Sept. 3 to May 27, 6:30-10:00 p.m., Shelburne town gym.
Pre-registration is required, and the cost is $30.
Adult volleyball
Coed pick-up play. This is a recreational level program with an emphasis on fun.
Wednesdays, through May 25, 7-9 p.m., Shelburne town gym. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $30.
Advanced volleyball league
Higher-level play, with more competition and intensity. A minimum of six team needed ro tun the program. Pre-registration is required.
Sundays, through May 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Shelburne town gym. Fee is $30 or $35 if signing up for both leagues.
More at shelburnevt.org/160/parks-recreation.
