Beginner pickleball
Join Len Gulino for an introductory lesson to learn how to play America’s fastest growing sport. Gulino is an avid pickleballer, former USAPA ambassador and pickleball instructor who enjoys sharing his passion for the game with new players. Sign up in advance is required, as this opportunity is limited to a maximum of three players per class.
Gulino will provide paddles and balls to use during the class. Please wear court sneakers (not running shoes) and bring a water bottle. To maximize the opportunity for as many as possible to participate, registration is limited to one class per person. Each class will be approximately 1.5 hours, with the opportunity to continuing playing games for 30 minutes.
The registration fee benefits the recreation department as Gulino is volunteering his services. In the event a class is canceled due to weather, the registration fee will be refunded.
For ages 21 years and up. The session is Monday, Oct. 3, at 10:30 a.m.
Cost is $20. At the Davis Park courts.
Adult volleyball
Registration is still open for this coed, pick-up play. This is a recreational level program with an emphasis on fun.
Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., through May 24 in the Shelburne town gym. Cost is $30.
Advanced volleyball
Three-on-three matches with higher level play. This night is more competitive and intense. Need a minimum of six to run.
Sundays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., through May 21 in the Shelburne town gym. Cost is $30. ($35 if signing up for both leagues.
Adult tennis
All ages and abilities are welcome to join informal instruction and organized play.
Play is Fridays, Sept. 2 to May 26, 6:30-10 p.m. at the gym. Cost is $30.
