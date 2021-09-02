CrossFit kids
Kids can join us right after school to improve general conditioning including a focus on core, strength, agility, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness. Based on the principle of movement mechanics, consistency, form and then intensity, the program pushes for quality movement throughout childhood.
Consistent mechanics translates to higher sports performance and fewer sports injuries for kids.
Participants of any fitness ability are welcome to join as workouts are adjusted to the individual fitness level in a non-competitive environment. Adjustments to this program will be made to account for current safe protocols. Participants must wear a mask to class and use when indoors or when unable to keep socially distant outdoors.
Classes will be held outdoors as much as possible in good weather.
Registration deadline: Thursday, Sept. 9; Mondays and Tuesdays, Sept. 13 to Oct. 5, 3:15-4:15 p.m. Fee is $100.
For grades five through 6, with instructor Nick Mead and field house staff, Shelburne Field House.
Gentle yoga
Breathe, relax, stretch … Join Kay Boyce, certified yoga instructor, for this gentle yoga class with attention to correct alignment, breath work and stretches at Shelburne town gym. Build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice.
Registration deadline: Friday, Sept. 10; session one dates, Thursdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 21, 9-10 a.m. Fee is $60.
Essentrics
As seen on PBS, Essentrics is a full-body workout with instructor Sherry Senior that will rebalance the muscles in your body through a dynamic and fluid combination of strengthening and stretching. By developing strong, lean muscles, the technique helps improve your posture and overall mobility. Perfect for men, and women of all fitness levels. Music is great too. A mat and water bottle are all you need to participate. At the town gym.
Registration deadline: Friday, Sept. 17; Tuesdays, Sept. 21 to Oct. 19, 9-10 a.m. Fee is $80.
