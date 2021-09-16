Adult volleyball
This coed pick-up play is a recreational level program with an emphasis on fun at the town gym.
Wednesdays, Sept. 8 to May 25, 7-9 p.m. Fee is $30. Preregistration is required.
Advanced league3 on 3 matches with higher level play. This volleyball is more competitive and intense.
Sundays, Sept. 12 to May 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fee is $30. ($35 if signing up for both leagues.)
Preregistration is required. Some days will be unavailable or moved to due to town cym schedule conflicts.
See all Shelburne rec programs at shelburnevt.org/160/parks-recreation.
Women’s empowerment self-defense workshops
Join the nonprofit Safety Team for a self-defense program for women and taught by women. The group is dedicated to the well-being, empowerment and safety of women.
Offered to women and girls ages 12 and up. Girls 12-14 must be accompanied by mother or legal female guardian, women 14-18 need a signed permission slip by parent or legal guardian.
Preregistration is required at info@thesafetyteam.org. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to take the class and masks must be worn during class. This is due to the spread of the Delta variant and because there will be times of close contact during the workshop.
Level I workshop: This beginner workshop focuses on recognizing pre-assault behavior, learning ways to deter or avoid an attack before it becomes physical, understanding how predators think and what they look for in their victims, enhancing decision-making around lifestyle choices that minimize vulnerability yet maintain personal freedoms, and finding the inner-strength to fight back. At the town gym. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m. Fee is $37. Registration deadline: Sept. 22.
Table tennis
All ages and abilities are welcome to join informal instruction and organized play at Shelburne town gym.
Fridays, Sept. 3 to May 27, 6:30-10 p.m. Fee is $30. Preregistration is required.
Essentrics
A full body workout that will rebalance the muscles in your body through a dynamic and fluid combination of strengthening and stretching. By developing strong, lean muscles, the technique helps improve your posture and overall mobility.
Perfect for men and women of all fitness levels. The music is great too. A mat and water bottle are all you need to participate.
Tuesdays, Sept. 21 through Oct. 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration deadline: Sept. 17. Fee is $80. At the town gym with instructor Sherry Senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.