Parents, youth athlete workshops
Is sports specialization good or bad for kids? Youth sport specialization is becoming increasingly common. Is this in the child’s best interest? When is too soon to focus on one sport?
In this workshop, we’ll weigh the pros and cons of concentrating on one sport versus multiple sports. The free event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7-8 p.m., in the Shelburne municipal building.
It’s for youth athletes, ages 13–24 (novice to serious athletes) and parents of kids of any age.
Facilitator is Steve Fuchs, a health coach and advice columnist for youth athletes ages 13-24. He can be reached at: vermonthealthcoach.com. RSVP at 802-985-9551.
Beginning sun-style tai chi
Tai chi has been shown to improve flexibility, reduce stiffness and help keep joints mobile. It can also help with concentration, memory, balance, strength and energy levels. Learn to relax more with tai chi’s slow, gentle movements, while having fun and meeting new people.
Class is sponsored by Age Well Vermont. Registration is required through Shelburne Parks and Recreation. If you would like more information about the class, contact the instructor, Chris Curtis.
The free classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 18 to Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-noon in the Shelburne town gym.
Adult volleyball
This is recreational coed pick-up play with emphasis on fun on Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., through May 29 in the gym. The fee is $35.
An advanced league — 3-on-3 matches with higher level play — is more competitive and intense. The league is on Sundays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through May 26. The fee is $35.
Table tennis
All ages and abilities are welcome to join informal instruction and organized play, Fridays through May 31, 6:30-10 p.m., also in the gym. The fee is $35.
