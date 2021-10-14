Afterschool Ski & Ride Program
The after-school program offers kids in grades 5th through 8th a fun evening of night skiing at Bolton Valley Resort. The Bus that leaves Shelburne Community School at 2:30 p.m. and returns from Bolton at 8 p.m.
There are two different sessions; kids can choose one. Each session consists of four Wednesday nights and options include the choice to buy a lift ticket, lessons, and rent skis, snowboards and helmets. Pricing reflects the cost per session.
Four chaperones are required on each bus trip. You can volunteer for as few or as many trips as you like. Each time you chaperone on the bus, you get a free lift ticket for that night.
Online registration will open at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20. Paper registration forms are available at the office or can be printed from the website. Space on the bus is limited and may fill quickly. Shelburne Rec suggests figuring out how to access your online household account before registration day if you plan to register online. Call the office if you need assistance with usernames or passwords.
Find details at shelburnevt.org/184/bolton-ski-ride-program.
Youth Basketball
Registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 12. This program emphasizes the basics of the sport, along with good teamwork and sportsmanship. The program is open to kids in grades one through six. All participants will receive a team T-shirt for games, which they can keep.
Volunteer youth coaches are needed. Contact the recreation department if you can help coach your son or daughter’s team.
Grades one and two are co-ed, and practice and scrimmage on Saturday mornings for one hour. The goal of this age group is to introduce and practice basic skills and team play concepts.
Fee is $40.
Grades three to six have separate teams for boys and girls. Organized practices will begin in December, and regular practices and games start the first week of January and continue through mid-February. Teams practice one night a week on Tuesday or Thursday evening and play a game on Saturdays.
This age group competes against other town recreational teams from the Champlain Valley Recreation Association. Games will be played both in Shelburne and out of town. Travel is required. Fee: $45.
Halloween
Shelburne Parks and Recreation’s Halloween event returns Sunday, Oct. 31, with games and activities as well as a costume contest in conjunction with the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary parade, which kicks off at 2 p.m. on Falls Road.
Here’s some important information you need to know if you plan to attend or participate.
Halloween Costume Contest: Registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 28.
• Participants must preregister for a specific time slot by Oct. 28 to participate by calling 985-9551 or emailing bcieplicki@shelburnevt.org. No walk-ins.
• Location will be outside on the south baseball field behind the town center. In case of bad weather, we will use the lobby as walk-through judging area.
• Masks covering nose and mouth are required for all while inside the building.
• Halloween games, activities and haunted stage at the town gym immediately following the parade, approximately 2:30-4 p.m.
• Entrance to the gym through the side marked door only — west side facing the library. The line to enter will be outside, so dress for the weather.
• Groups of six or less will be allowed to enter at one time with a limited number of groups in the gym at once.
• Kids will be allowed to play each game or activity once and receive candy or prizes at each station.
• People can choose to walk through the haunted stage before exiting on the west side near baseball fields.
More details at shelburnevt.org/327/special-events.
Gentle yoga
Breathe, relax, stretch … Join Kay Boyce, certified yoga instructor, for this gentle yoga class with attention to correct alignment, breath work and stretches at Shelburne town gym. Build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel. Minimum participants 6, maximum 14.
Registration deadline: Friday, Sept. 10; session one dates, Thursdays, Nov. 4 to Dec. 16 with no class Nov. 25, 9-10 a.m. Fee is $60.
Find all programs at shelburnevt.org/160/parks-recreation.
