Crossfit kids for grades 5 to 8
Kids can join us right after school to improve general conditioning including a focus on core, strength, agility, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness. Based on the principle of movement mechanics, consistency, form and then intensity, the program pushes for quality movement throughout childhood.
Consistent mechanics translates to higher sports performance and fewer sports injuries for kids. Research also indicates that exercise is beneficial to cognitive function, which means a consistent training program will have a positive impact on a child’s academic achievement.
Participants of any fitness ability are welcome to join as workouts are adjusted to the individual fitness level in a non-competitive environment. Adjustments to this program will be made to account for current safe protocols. Participants must wear a mask to class and use when indoors or when unable to keep socially distant outdoors.
Classes will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, 3:15-4:15 p.m. with instructors Nick Mead and the field house staff. The fee is $100.
Session dates are Nov. 29-Dec. 21.
Shelburne tree lighting and carol sing
Friday, Dec. 3, on the village green, 5:45 p.m. for caroling followed by the tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Come to the town hall for a light refreshment after the tree lighting. Kids will have a chance to personally deliver a letter to Santa and parents can snap a quick picture. (Sorry, no long chats with Santa this year.)
A holiday take home craft for kids will be offered by the Pierson Library staff.
The event has been modified to make it a less crowded indoor space. Signs and elves will point people in the right direction. So, enjoy your treat and say hello to Santa, but do not loiter inside. But do socialize outside on the patio. Masks required indoors for everyone over 2 years old.
Shelburne holiday lights contest
Show your holiday spirit and join this friendly competition and infuse some cheer around the neighborhoods. Join in to win a fun prize and bragging rights or you just enjoy sharing your festive decorations.
Registration deadline is Dec. 3, 4 p.m. Register early.
Judging will take place from Dec. 13-17 with winners announced the week of Dec. 20. Shelburne Recreation Committee members will judge.
Categories include:
• Traditional and refined — think Martha Stewart and keep it classic.
• Fun and festive — Inflatables and yard decor welcome. Make Clark Griswold proud.
• Multi-family housing — Calling all apartment dwellers and condos complexes to get creative and decorate your windows, doors or other personal space that is viewable from the street.
Criteria: Originality, color, lighting, display and curb appeal.
Professionally decorated homes may not be entered. Amateurs only, please. Decorations must be visible from the street and accessible to the public; the address for registered participants will be made available for public viewing.
Register at bit.ly/2YQbT42.
Businesses are welcome to send in their name and address if they are planning a lighting display. The recreation crew will publicize your location but will not be offering a business contest category this year.
