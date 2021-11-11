Youth basketball
Registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 12. This popular recreational program emphasizes the basics of the sport, along with good teamwork and sportsmanship. The program is open to youth in grades one to six. All participants will receive a team T-shirt. Grades one and two are co-ed and practice and scrimmage on Saturday mornings only for one hour. The goal of this age group is to introduce and practice basic skills and team play concepts. Fee is $40.
Grades three to six have separate girls’ and boys’ teams. Organized practices will begin in December, and regular practices and games will start the first week of January and continue through mid-February. Teams will practice one night a week and play a game on Saturdays.
Teams will compete against other town recreational teams from the Champlain Valley Recreation Association. Games will be played both in Shelburne and out of town. Travel is required. Registration is $45.
Players will be notified in advance of their practice time. Practice nights are typically Tuesday or Thursday.
Notify the recreation department if you can help coach a team.
Adult men’s basketball
Pickup play for men 18 and older; there are no set teams. Masks required to enter the building and during play. The program is Mondays and Wednesday at Shelburne Community School big gym starting Monday, Nov. 29, 7:15-9:30 p.m.
Dates follow the school calendar (i.e., no basketball when school has a vacation day). Preregistration is required. Space is limited, and priority is given to Shelburne residents.
Registration opens Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 a.m. for online or in-person registration for Shelburne residents only.
Registration for non-residents opens Monday, Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m.
If you have questions about how to register online, or how to log in to your household account, call the office before Nov. 17. Fee is $35 for residents, $45 non-resident.
Programs runs through May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.