Fall soccer registration
The fall youth soccer registration deadline is Friday, June 18.
This soccer league is for students entering grades one through six in the fall. Registration is $35 through June 18. Registrations received after June 18 will be $55. The soccer uniform shirt fee is $25. A uniform shirt is required, and it’s the same reversible jersey as past years.
Order your child’s uniform shirt when registering if they do not already have one. Uniform orders must be placed by June 18 to guarantee preferred size.
Registrations received After Friday, Aug. 6, will be placed on a wait list and put on a team if space allows. The program is run by volunteer coaches, and coaches are needed.
Fill out the volunteer section on the registration form. Training for coaches and referees is provided.
Beach passes
Get your season pass for Shelburne Beach starting June 1at at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation or at the recreation office, or at the beach on June 14.
You must be a Shelburne resident to purchase a pass, and remember no dogs or other pets are allowed at the beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.