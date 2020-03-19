All Parks and Recreation Programs are canceled until April 17
All programs, classes, meetings and events have been canceled at this time through April 17 – at least.
The department will work with instructors and facility scheduling to do its best to reschedule some of these classes or programs as time and schedule constraints allows, it said.
If you, or a family member, is currently enrolled in one of our programs or classes, you will be contacted with updated information by the end of March.
Programs are expected to resume later this spring.