Kindergarten lacrosse (coed)
This program provides basic skills introduction to our youngest players in a safe and controlled environment. Players will enjoy a fun clinic from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday mornings. This program starts April 30 and ends June 4 for kids in kindergarten to second grade. Registration deadline is Thursday, March 31.
Equipment: Stick is included in the price of registration. A mouth guard is recommended. Parent helpers are needed too. Fee is $45.
First and second grade lacrosse (coed)
Designed to give the beginner basic skills in a safe, controlled environment. Players practice on Wednesday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and then will be split into teams for games on Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. This program starts on April 27 and ends June 4. Registration deadline is Thursday, March 31.
Equipment: Stick is included in the price of registration. A mouth guard is recommended. Parent coach volunteers are needed. Fee is $45. If you already have a mini stick from last year, the fee is $25.
Valentine dance
There’s been a change to the format for Valentine dance, which is now open to all children — not just girls — in grades kindergarten through 5th grade with their special person — dad, mom, grandpa, grandma, etc. The dance will be held Friday, April 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Shelburne town gym.
Tickets are on sale now in the recreation office. Cost is $20 per couple, $5 per additional person. The cost increases to $25 per couple for tickets sold the day of the event if space allows. Cash or check only.
There will be a photo booth ($5), music by Top Hat entertainment, treats and drinks.
Questions? Call Shelburne Parks and Recreation at 802-985-9551.
Gentle yoga
Join instructor Kay Boyce for this gentle yoga class, with attention to correct alignment, breath work and stretches.
Build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel.
Registration deadline is Monday, March 28. Session dates are on Thursdays, March 31 to May 5 at the town gym, 9-10 a.m.
The fee for the four-week session is $65; $75 for non-residents.
