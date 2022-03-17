Me & My Guy Valentine dance
Get your tickets now for the Me & My Guy Dance for Friday, April 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Shelburne town gym.
Tickets are on sale now in the recreation office. Cost is $20 per couple, $5 per additional person. The cost increases to $25 per couple for tickets sold the day of event, if space allows. Cash or check only.
The dance is for girls in kindergarten through fifth grades and their special adult guy — dad, uncle, grandfather, neighbor, etc. There will be a photo booth ($5), music by Top Hat entertainment, treats and drinks.
Questions? Call Shelburne Parks and Recreation at 802-985-9551.
Kindergarten lacrosse
This program provides basic skills introduction to our youngest players in a safe and controlled environment. Players will enjoy a fun clinic from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday mornings.
This program starts April 30 and ends June 4 for kids in kindergarten to second grade. Registration deadline is Thursday, March 31.
Equipment: Stick is included in the price of registration. A mouth guard is recommended. Parent helpers are needed too. Fee is $45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.