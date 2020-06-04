Shelburne Beach will open June 15
Beach stickers will be sold – online only – starting Thursday, June 4. To pick up stickers, bring your Webtrac receipt, ID and vehicle registration to the Town Office Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The building is closed – call the Recreation Office at 985-9551 for pickup.
25 people or fewer will be allowed at the beach at once. Groups of 20 or more must preschedule visits through the Recreation Office. The following of social distancing directives is required at the beach.
Fall youth soccer deadline extended
Online or mail-in registration for fall youth soccer is open through Friday, June 12. Mail-ins will be accepted without payment for now.
The Shelburne Recreational Soccer League is open to students in grades 1-6. Players will practice once weekly, on an assigned night, and have games on Saturdays, both starting the week of Aug. 24.
Mail-in forms can be printed and sent to Shelburne Recreation, PO Box 88, Shelburne, VT 05482.
Summer camps are currently being evaluated – announcements to come soon. Visit shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation for more information.