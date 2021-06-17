Last call for fall soccer
The registration deadline is June 18. This recreation soccer league is for students entering grades one through six in the fall. Registration fee is $35 through June 18. Registrations received after June 18 will be $55.
The soccer uniform shirt fee is $25, and a uniform shirt is required. It is the same reversible jersey as in past years. Order your shirt when registering if your child does not already have one.
Uniform orders must be placed by June 18 to guarantee preferred size. Registrations received after Friday, Aug. 6, will be placed on a wait list.
The program is run by volunteer coaches. Please fill out the volunteer section on the registration form. Training for coaches and referees provided.
Shelburne Beach now open
Season passes can be purchased at the beach using a check or cash. See shelburnevt.org for instructions on how to purchase passes online.
Passes are available to Shelburne residents only.
No dogs are allowed at the park at any time.
Summer camp openings
The rec department still has a few spots left in the following camps: youth basketball, Red Hawk soccer and field hockey.
Sign up online at bit.ly/3vxhG9b.
