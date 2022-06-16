Shelburne Beach
Shelburne Beach is now open for the season. Shelburne residents can purchase season passes at the beach with proof of residency. Please have your ID and car registration with you along with check or cash payment only.
More information about costs, hours, guests, groups and more can be found at shelburnevt.org/182/Beach-Information.
Fall soccer
Early registration ends Friday, June 17.
The Shelburne Recreation Soccer League is for students entering grades one through six in the fall. All teams will be assigned one practice night during the week and will complete in games on Saturdays. The program starts the first week of school and runs through early October.
Registration fee before June 17 is $35. After the fee goes up to $55. Registration closes Aug. 5. Kids will be placed on a wait list and put on a team if space allows after this date.
The uniform fee is $25.
The program needs volunteer coaches, so fill out the volunteer section on the registration form. Training is provided for coaches and referees.
Summer basketball camp
Campers will learn and practice fundamental skills each day. Afternoon session only, for ages 11-to-14 years old.
Friendly games and competitions with an emphasis on teamwork and general knowledge of the game, directed by Nick Elderton. Participants will receive a T-shirt.
Registration deadline is June 27, and camp dates are July 18-22, 1-4 p.m. on the outdoor courts at Davis Park. Cost is $125
