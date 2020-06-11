Shelburne Beach Opens June 15
Season passes can be bought at the beach using cash or check, or online. Passes are available to Shelburne residents only, and social distancing is expected. No dogs.
Fall Youth Soccer Registration
For students in grades 1-6. Teams will practice once weekly and have games on Saturdays, starting the week of Aug. 24 and ending with the Newberry Cup in October.
Deadline Extended to Friday, June 12. Register now before the fee increases.
Use online registration or print and mail a registration form with payment to Shelburne Recreation, PO Box 88, Shelburne, VT 05482.
Mail-in forms will be accepted without payment because of COVID-19. The Municipal building and offices are still currently closed to the public, so please do not visit in person at this time.
Pre-school and kindergarten students will have their own program.
Redhawk Soccer Camp
The format of this camp is changing because of COVID-19.
Join CVU varsity coach Stan Williams and other CVU soccer coaches and players for a fun week of age-appropriate technical skills and fostering a love of soccer.
Campers will be divided by age. Participants who plan to attend Part 2 in the afternoon will be taken to the school by a counselor. Please inform staff at check-in.
• Available for students in grades 6-9
• Registration Deadline: June 15
• July 6- 10, 9 a.m.-noon
• $150
For updated information visit shelburnevt.org/160/parks-recreation