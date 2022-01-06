Winter carnival canceled due to COVID-19
Due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases and public health concern, the winter carnival scheduled for Jan. 15 has been canceled.
Essentrics: New dates
Essentrics is a full-body workout that will rebalance the muscles in your body through a dynamic and fluid combination of strengthening and stretching. By developing strong, lean muscles, the technique helps improve your posture and overall mobility. Perfect for men and women of all fitness levels. The music is great too. A mat and water bottle are all you need to participate.
Registration deadline: Monday, Jan. 3, at noon.
Tuesdays, Jan. 11 through Feb. 8, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the town gym with instructor Sherry Senior. The fee is $80.
Crossfit kids for grades 5 to 8
Kids can join us right after school to improve general conditioning including a focus on core, strength, agility, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness. Based on the principle of movement mechanics, consistency, form and then intensity, the program pushes for quality movement throughout childhood.
Consistent mechanics translates to higher sports performance and fewer sports injuries for kids. Research also indicates that exercise is beneficial to cognitive function, which means a consistent training program will have a positive impact on a child’s academic achievement.
Participants of any fitness ability are welcome to join as workouts are adjusted to the individual fitness level in a non-competitive environment. Adjustments to this program will be made to account for current safety protocols. Equipment will not be shared. Participants must wear a mask.
Classes will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, 3:15-4:15 p.m. with instructor Nick Mead and the field house staff. The fee is $100 per session.
Sessions dates Jan. 24 - Feb. 15, with registration by Friday, Jan. 21, and March 7-29, with registration by Friday, March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.