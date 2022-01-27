Me & My Guy Valentine dance
Shelburne Rec has rescheduled its Me & My Guy Dance for Friday, April 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Dance ticket sales have been postponed until Jan. 18.
Held at Shelburne town gym, there will be a photo booth, disco lights and music by Top Hat entertainment, treats and drinks and each girl gets a take-home memento.
The dance is for girls in kindergarten through fifth grades and their special adult guy — dad, uncle, grandfather, neighbor, etc.
Through Feb. 10, tickets are $20 per couple, $5 per additional person. The cost increases to $25 per couple for tickets sold the day of event.
Tickets are for sale at the Shelburne Parks and Recreation Office using cash or check only. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Can’t get to the office? Mail a check with the names of the people attending and your return address to: Shelburne Recreation, P.O. Box 88, Shelburne VT 05482. Call the office with questions at 802-985-9551.
Free senior walking program
Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through March 25, 9-11 a.m.
Bring a pair of clean, dry, soft-soled shoes with you and change before entering the gym.
No registration is required. Shelburne residents only. Schedule is subject to change. Call 802-985-9551 for updated schedule or check the calendar on the gym door as there are blackout dates due to other scheduled events.
Gentle yoga
Breathe, relax, stretch: Join instructor Kay Boyce for this gentle yoga class, with attention to correct alignment, breath work and stretches.
Build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel.
There is a minimum of six participants and a maximum of 14. Session dates are on Thursdays, Feb. 24 to March 17, March 31 to May 5, and May 12 to June 16, 9-10 a.m., at the town gym.
The fee for the four-week session is $50. ($60 for non-residents) and $65 for the six-week sessions ($75 for non-residents.)
Find all programs at shelburnevt.org/160/parks-recreation.
