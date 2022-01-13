Due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases, Shelburne Recreation has canceled the Winter Carnival scheduled for Jan. 15.
Crossfit kids for grades 5 to 8
Kids can join us right after school to improve general conditioning including a focus on core, strength, agility, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness. Based on the principle of movement mechanics, consistency, form and then intensity, the program pushes for quality movement throughout childhood.
Consistent mechanics translates to higher sports performance and fewer sports injuries for kids. Research also indicates that exercise is beneficial to cognitive function, which means a consistent training program will have a positive impact on a child’s academic achievement.
Participants of any fitness ability are welcome to join as workouts are adjusted to the individual fitness level in a non-competitive environment. Participants must wear a mask.
Classes will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, 3:15-4:15 p.m. with instructor Nick Mead and the field house staff. The fee is $100 per session.
Sessions dates Jan. 24 - Feb. 15, with registration by Friday, Jan. 21, and March 7-29, with registration by Friday, March 4.
Me & My Guy Valentine dance
Shelburne Rec is tentatively planning to hold the Me & My Guy Dance pending current COVID-19 conditions. Dance ticket sales have been postponed until Jan. 18.
Held at Shelburne town gym, there will be a photo booth, disco lights and music by Top Hat entertainment, treats and drinks and each girl gets a take-home memento.
The date is Friday, Feb. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for girls in kindergarten through fifth grades and their special adult guy — dad, uncle, grandfather, neighbor, etc.
Through Feb. 10, tickets are $20 per couple, $5 per additional person. The cost increases to $25 per couple for tickets sold the day of event.
