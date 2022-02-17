Adult programs Gentle yoga for adults
Join instructor Kay Boyce for this gentle yoga class, with attention to correct alignment, breath work and stretches.
Build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel.
Session dates are on Thursdays, Feb. 24 to March 17 at the town gym, 9-10 a.m.
The fee for the four-week session is $50; $60 for non-residents.
Essentrics
A full-body workout that will rebalance the muscles in your body through a dynamic and fluid combination of strengthening and stretching. By developing strong, lean muscles, the technique helps improve your posture and overall mobility. Perfect for men and women of all fitness levels. The music is great too. A mat and water bottle are all you need to participate.
Registration deadline is Wednesday, March 2.
Session dates are Tuesdays, March 8 to April 5, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the town gym with instructor Sherry Senior. The fee is $80.
