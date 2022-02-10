Spring and summer camps and programs are now available for registration. Sign up early so you don’t miss out in these fun programs.
Shelburne Little League baseball and softball registration is now open. Go to shelburnelittleleague.com for program details and online registration, which is due March 12.
Crossfit kids
Kids can join us right after school to improve general conditioning including a focus on core, strength, agility, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness. Based on the principle of movement mechanics, consistency, form and then intensity, the program pushes for quality movement throughout childhood.
Consistent mechanics translates to higher sports performance and fewer sports injuries for kids. Research also indicates that exercise is beneficial to cognitive function, which means a consistent training program will have a positive impact on a child’s academic achievement.
Participants of any fitness ability are welcome to join as workouts are adjusted to the individual fitness level in a non-competitive environment. Adjustments to this program will be made to account for current safety protocols. Equipment will not be shared. Participants must wear a mask.
Classes will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, 3:15-4:15 p.m. with instructor Nick Mead and the field house staff. The fee is $100 per session.
Session date are March 7-29, with registration by Friday, March 4.
Me & My Guy Valentine dance
Shelburne Rec has rescheduled the Me & My Guy Dance for Friday, April 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Held at Shelburne town gym, there will be a photo booth, disco lights and music by Top Hat entertainment, treats and drinks and each girl receives a take-home memento.
The dance is for girls in kindergarten through fifth grades and their special adult guy — dad, uncle, grandfather, neighbor, etc.
Through March 31, tickets are $20 per couple, $5 per additional person. The cost increases to $25 per couple for tickets sold the day of event.
Tickets are for sale at the Shelburne Parks and Recreation Office using cash or check only. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Can’t get to the office? Mail a check with the names of the people attending and your return address to: Shelburne Recreation, P.O. Box 88, Shelburne VT 05482. Call the office with questions at 802-985-9551.
Kids yoga
Join Suzanne Brubaker for a six-week session of fun, energetic and calming yoga classes for kids. Guided by animal and nature themes, children will stretch, breathe, move and have fun through postures, games and relaxations.
Learn more at waterandrockstudio.com. Masks required.
Registration deadline is Monday, March 7. Session dates are Thursdays, March 10 to April 14.
Cost is $100 at the Shelburne Town Gym. Grades Kindergarten to second, 3:30-4:15 p.m.; grades three to six, 4:30-5:15 p.m.
Shelburne Youth Lacrosse
The program is offered to Shelburne kids in grades K-8.
Registration deadline is March 6 for kids in grades three through eight. The cost is $55.
A U.S. lacrosse membership is required for this age group to play. Players must provide their own equipment.
Kindergarten and coed programs are also open for registration. Registration deadline is March 31, and no membership is required. Registration is $45 and includes a mini lacrosse stick.
More details at shelburnevt.org/160/parks-recreation.
Essentrics
A full-body workout that will rebalance the muscles in your body through a dynamic and fluid combination of strengthening and stretching. By developing strong, lean muscles, the technique helps improve your posture and overall mobility. Perfect for men and women of all fitness levels. The music is great too. A mat and water bottle are all you need to participate.
Registration deadline: Wednesday, March 2.
Session dates are Tuesdays, March 8 to April 5, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the town gym with instructor Sherry Senior. The fee is $80.
Gentle yoga for adults
Join instructor Kay Boyce for this gentle yoga class, with attention to correct alignment, breath work and stretches.
Build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel.
Session dates are on Thursdays, Feb. 24 to March 17 at the town gym, 9-10 a.m.
The fee for the four-week session is $50; $60 for non-residents.
First degree Reiki
Do you want to have more control over your well-being? Are you drawn to complementary methods of health care? Learning Reiki may satisfy these desires. In this hands-on seminar learn protocols for practicing self-Reiki and for offering Reiki to family and close friends. Feel better, reduce stress, bring clarity to your life. A comprehensive manual ($50) is included in the class taught by Amy DeGroot, a Reiki practitioner and teachers.
Registration deadline is Wednesday, March 9, and classes run Mondays, March 14 to April 11, 9:30 a.m.-noon at the Shelburne town activity room. Cost is $270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.