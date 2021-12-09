Gentle yoga
Breathe, relax, stretch: Join instructor Jane Taylor for this gentle yoga class, with attention to correct alignment, breath work and stretches.
Build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel.
There is a minimum of six participants and a maximum of 14. Session dates are Thursdays, Jan. 6 to Feb. 10, 9-10 a.m., at the town gym. The fee is $60. ($70 for non-residents)
Essentrics
Essentrics is a full-body workout that will rebalance the muscles in your body through a dynamic and fluid combination of strengthening and stretching. By developing strong, lean muscles, the technique helps improve your posture and overall mobility.
It is perfect for men and women of all fitness levels. The music is great too. A mat and water bottle are all you need to participate.
Tuesdays, Jan. 4 through Feb. 1, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the town gym with instructor Sherry Senior. The fee is $80.
Snowmobile safety
This online course provides the opportunity to earn the certification necessary to legally operate on Vermont’s statewide snowmobile trails system. State law requires that all Vermont snowmobile operators born after July 1, 1983, take and pass a state-approved snowmobile safety course before operating on Vermont trails.
This online course can be taken any time. Register at: snowmobile-ed.com/Vermont.
Other resources: vsp.vermont.gov/recreation/snowmobile and vtvast.org.
Find all our programs at shelburnevt.org/160/parks-recreation.
