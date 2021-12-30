Essentrics
Essentrics is a full-body workout that will rebalance the muscles in your body through a dynamic and fluid combination of strengthening and stretching. By developing strong, lean muscles, the technique helps improve your posture and overall mobility.
Tuesdays, Jan. 4 through Feb. 1, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the town gym with instructor Sherry Senior. The fee is $80. Registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 3, at noon.
Light contest winners
Winners of the Shelburne Parks and Recreation holiday lights contest have been announced.
The winner of the traditional and refined category was 95 Hawley Road. Honorable mention went to 354 Thomas Road.
In the fun and festive category, the winner was 104 John St. Honorable mentions went to 60 Farmstead Drive and 32 Stokes Lane.
For multi-family housing, the winner was apartment No. 1 at 203 Harbor Road, with apartment No. 3 taking honorable mention.
Members of the Shelburne Recreation Committee judged each entry on a scale of 1 to 5 on four different criteria, totaling the score for each house.
Gentle yoga
Breathe, relax, stretch: Join instructor Jane Taylor for this gentle yoga class, with attention to correct alignment, breath work and stretches.
Build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice.
Session dates are Thursdays, Jan. 6 to Feb. 10, 9-10 a.m., at the town gym.
