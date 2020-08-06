Fall youth soccer registration nears
Students entering grades 1-6 in the fall can register for soccer through Aug. 7. Do it online or print and mail with payment to Shelburne Rec. Registrations received after the deadline will be placed on a waitlist for if/when space allows. Practices are expected to start the week of Aug. 24. Volunteers wanted to coach or referee – apply by filling out the volunteer section on the registration form.
Mailed registrations can be sent to Shelburne Recreation, PO Box 88, Shelburne, VT, 05482.
