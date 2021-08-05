The final registration deadline for the Shelburne Parks and Recreation youth fall soccer is approaching.
The deadline is Friday, Aug 6. Registrations received after Friday will be put on a wait list and put on a team if space allows. Don’t let your child miss out on this fun soccer league, which is open to students entering grades one to six this fall. The fee is $55.
The uniform shirt fee is $25. A uniform shirt is required, and it’s the same reversible jersey as past years. Order a uniform shirt when registering if your child does not already have one.
This program is run by volunteer coaches, and more coaches are needed. Please fill out the volunteer section on the registration form. Training for coaches and referees will be provided.
