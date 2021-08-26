CrossFit Kids
Improve general conditioning including a focus on core, strength, agility, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness. Based on the principle of movement mechanics, consistency, form and then intensity, THE program pushes for quality movement throughout childhood.
Consistent mechanics translates to higher sports performance and fewer sports injuries for kids. Research also indicates that exercise is beneficial to cognitive function, which means a consistent training program will have a positive impact on a child’s academic achievement.
Participants of any fitness ability are welcome to join as workouts are adjusted to the individual fitness level in a non-competitive environment.
Classes will be held outdoors as much as possible in good weather.
For grades 5-6, with instructor Nick Mead and field house staff, Shelburne Field House.
Registration Deadline: Thursday, Sept. 9, Mondays and Tuesdays, Sept. 13 to Oct. 5, 3:15-4:15 p.m. Fee is $100.
After-school tennis
Hit the courts at Davis Park to brush up on your tennis skills. Join Champlain Valley Union girls’ tennis coach Amy DeGroot for instruction and practice. Bring your own racquet. Lessons are outdoors and weather dependent.
For ages 10 to 14. Registration deadline: Thursday, Sept. 9, Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 13 to Oct. 6, 3:30- 4:45 p.m. Fee is $140.
Find all fall programs at shelburnevt.org.
