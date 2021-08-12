End of season beach party is Aug. 23
Don’t miss the end of season beach party, Monday, Aug. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Shelburne town beach.
There will be live music by The Rough Suspects and two bouncy houses for the kids. Bring your own picnic and enjoy the gorgeous lake view.
No dogs, please.
Due to the pandemic, we will not offer food this year, but rather use the money to offer live music instead.
Women’s empowerment self-defense workshops
Join The Safety Team for a self-defense program for women taught by women.
The Safety Team is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the well-being, empowerment and safety of women.
Preregistration is required. Space is limited. Offered to women and teens ages 14 and up. Under 18 must have parent or guardian waiver signed.
More at thesafetyteam.org or info@thesafetyteam.org.
The level one beginner workshop focuses on recognizing pre-assault behavior, learning ways to deter or avoid an attack before it becomes physical, understanding how predators think and what they look for in their victims, enhancing decision-making around lifestyle choices that minimize vulnerability yet maintain personal freedoms and finding the inner strength to fight back.
Maximum of 15 participants. Registration deadline is Sept. 22, with the training on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6-8:30 p.m., Shelburne town gym activity room. The fee is $37.
Gentle yoga
Breathe, relax, stretch. Join Kay Boyce, certified Yoga instructor for this gentle yoga class with attention to correct alignment, breath work and stretches.
Build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel. Maximum of 14 participants.
Registration deadline is Sept. 10. Session is Thursdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 21, 9-10 a.m., Shelburne town gym. The fee is $60.
