Fall youth soccer
The registration deadline for fall youth soccer is Friday, June 17.
The Shelburne Recreation Soccer League is for students entering grades one through sixth in the fall. All teams will be assigned one practice night during the week and will compete in games on Saturdays from Sept. 10 to Oct. 8. 1st - 4th
First to fourth grade play all games at Shelburne Community School Saturday mornings. Fifth and sixth graders play other town recreation teams, both home and away. Travel in the area is required for this age group.
Games are Saturday morning or afternoon. (Kindergarten and pre-school soccer program registration will be announced in August.)
The fee is $35, or $55 after June 17. Registration closes Aug. 5. Kids will be placed on a wait list after this date.
A uniform shirt is required; it is the same reversible jersey as past years. Order a shirt when registering if your child does not already have one; the cost is $25. To guarantee proper sizing, order by June 17.
This program is run by volunteer coaches. Please fill out the volunteer section on the registration form and sign up for coach and referee training.
Gentle yoga
Join instructor Kay Boyce for this gentle yoga class, with attention to correct alignment, breath work and stretches.
Build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel.
Registration Deadline is Monday, May 9. Session dates are on Thursdays, May 12 to June 16 at the town gym, 9-10 a.m.
The fee for the four-week session is $65; $75 for non-residents.
