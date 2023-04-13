Fall youth soccer
Registration deadline is Friday, June 16. The Shelburne Recreation Soccer League is for students entering grades one through six in the fall. All teams will be assigned one practice night during the week and will compete in games on Saturdays. First to fourth grade teams will play all games at Shelburne Community School on Saturday mornings. Fifth and sixth grade teams will play other town recreation teams at home and away. Travel in the area is required. Games may be any time on Saturdays, morning or afternoon.
Register before June 16 and pay $40; the fee increases to $55 after that date. Uniform fee is $25. A uniform shirt is required. It is the same reversible jersey as past years. Uniform orders must be placed by June 16 to guarantee preferred size.
No registrations will be accepted after Aug. 4. Kids will be placed on a wait list and put on a team only if space allows after this date.
Boater safety course
Boating safety education is required for any motorboat operator, 12 years of age or older, born after Jan. 1, 1974.
The Boat Vermont, 8-hour classroom course will enable participants to get certified. The course is offered over four days. Participants must be present at all classes to be eligible for certification. Registration deadline is April 19. See the recreation department website for complete class details and registration information.
Summer camps
See our website at shelburnevt.org/160/parks-recreation for complete program details and online registration. You can also register at the recreation office with a hard copy and payment of check or cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.