Shelburne Beach passes go on sale at Shelburne Beach on June 13.
Passes are now on sale at the recreation office Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. or as available.
Please provide proof of residency; check or cash payment only. More information about costs, hours, guests, groups and more can be found at the town website.
Here are some important beach facility reminders:
• No dogs or other pets at any time.
• Bathrooms will not be open daily until June 13 except for scheduled group events.
• The facility is carry in, carry out. Do your part to leave no trace.
Fall soccer
Early registration ends Friday, June 17.
The Shelburne Recreation Soccer League is for students entering grades one through six in the fall. All teams will be assigned one practice night during the week and will complete in games on Saturdays. The program starts the first week of school and runs through early October.
Registration fee before June 17 is $35. After the fee goes up to $55. Registration closes Aug. 5. Kids will be placed on a wait list and put on a team if space allows after this date.
The uniform fee is $25.
The program needs volunteer coaches, so fill out the volunteer section on the registration form. Training is provided for coaches and referees.
