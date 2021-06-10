Shelburne Parks and Rec youth soccer
Youth fall soccer registration deadline is June 18. This soccer league is for students entering grades 1-6 in the fall. Registration fee is $35 through June 18. Registrations received after June 18, will be $55. The soccer uniform shirt fee is $25; a uniform shirt is required. It is the same reversible jersey as in past seasons.
Participants can order a shirt when registering if your child does not already have one. Uniform orders must be placed by June 18 to guarantee preferred size.
The program is run by volunteer coaches and the league needs your help. Fill out the volunteer section on the registration form. Training for coaches and referees is provided.
Shelburne Beach opens June 14
As on Monday, June 14, season passes can be purchased at the beach with cash or a check. See our website for instructions to purchase passes online at shelburnevt.org.
Season passes are available to Shelburne residents only. Reminder: no dogs are allowed at the park at any time.
