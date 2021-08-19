Celebrate season’s end at the beach
Don’t miss the end of season beach party, Monday, Aug. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Shelburne town beach.
There will be live music by The Rough Suspects and two bouncy houses for the kids. Bring your own picnic and enjoy the gorgeous lake view. No dogs, please.
Due to the pandemic, we will not offer food.
Kindergarten Mini-Mites soccer
Join coaches from Soccer Roots for a fun and active soccer clinic on Saturday mornings this fall, Sept. 11 to Oct. 9.
Participants will learn and practice basic soccer skills while engaging in age-appropriate activities and games. This co-ed program will take place at Shelburne Community School near the softball field. Parent volunteer helpers are encouraged.
The program is for kids 5-6 years old, who are enrolled in kindergarten for fall 2021. There is a limit of 20 kids per session.
Registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 8. Session A is from 10-11 a.m. Session B is 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Cost is $55.
Open to Shelburne residents only.
Preschool soccer
Designed especially for children 3-5 years of age with the idea that children naturally want to have fun, Saturdays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 9, 9-9:45 a.m., Shelburne Community School soccer fields.
Age-appropriate games let kids enjoy the game and learn basic skills without putting pressure on winning or competition. They’ll also learn to work cooperatively with other children.
Registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 8. Cost is $75. Ages: 3-5 years old (not enrolled in Kind.) Limited to 15 participants; Shelburne residents only.
All fall programs open for registration at shelburnevt.org.
