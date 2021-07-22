Better check the town’s website before heading to Shelburne Beach to swim.
The beach has briefly closed several times in the last week due to blue-green algae (cyanobacteria).
Updates are posted to the Shelburne town website, shelburnevt.org. For more information on cyanobacteria, visit the Vermont Department of Health at bit.ly/3wSfUzL.
