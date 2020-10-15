Explore Shelburne with the Bike and Pedestrian Paths Committee.
With cooler temperatures and colorful foliage, discover Shelburne’s best bike and pedestrian routes. Join the Bike and Pedestrian Paths Committee for a new route every week.
These family-friendly tours will begin on the following Sundays at 1 p.m.:
Oct. 18: Longmeadow Drive - Boulder Hill Drive - Webster Road - Farmstead Drive loop. Meet at the parking lot across Route 7 from Dunkin Donuts. One hour exploring the neighborhood connections.
Oct. 25: Ti-Haul to Picnic Point by bike. Meet at Davis Park. 40 minutes out-and-back. Bring a snack.
Nov. 1: Shelburne Bay Park loop. Meet at the parking lot off Bay Road. One-hour loop; sturdy footwear recommended.
Nov. 8: LaPlatte Nature Trail loop. Meet at the LaPlatte Circle community garden. 90-minute loop; sturdy footwear recommended.
Tours will depart on time — rain or shine. Masks and other COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
If you would like to remain more socially distant, give us a wave and follow along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.